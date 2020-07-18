345 East 93rd Street

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE!! Open city views and gorgeous Southern light fill this delightful one bedroom, one bathroom home. Equipped with a full, renovated open kitchen and great closet space, this home is a true gem. If this were not enticing enough, this amazing location is literally a block and a half from the new Q train (96th and 2nd Avenue), the express M15 Select bus (both downtown and uptown!) and the M96 crosstown bus. The full service building offers full time doorman, live-in Super, elevator, laundry room on every floor, fitness center, and a gorgeous renovated lobby. Not for short term rental and this is a non-smoking unit.All information furnished regarding property of sale or rent or regarding financing is from sources deemed reliable, but Corcoran makes no warranty or representation as to the accuracy thereof. All property information is presented subject to errors, omissions, price changes, changed property conditions, and withdrawal of the property from the market, without notice.