Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:32 PM

345 East 93rd Street

345 East 93rd Street · (212) 893-1433
Location

345 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 19E · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
NO BROKER FEE!! Open city views and gorgeous Southern light fill this delightful one bedroom, one bathroom home. Equipped with a full, renovated open kitchen and great closet space, this home is a true gem. If this were not enticing enough, this amazing location is literally a block and a half from the new Q train (96th and 2nd Avenue), the express M15 Select bus (both downtown and uptown!) and the M96 crosstown bus. The full service building offers full time doorman, live-in Super, elevator, laundry room on every floor, fitness center, and a gorgeous renovated lobby. Not for short term rental and this is a non-smoking unit.All information furnished regarding property of sale or rent or regarding financing is from sources deemed reliable, but Corcoran makes no warranty or representation as to the accuracy thereof. All property information is presented subject to errors, omissions, price changes, changed property conditions, and withdrawal of the property from the market, without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 East 93rd Street have any available units?
345 East 93rd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 East 93rd Street have?
Some of 345 East 93rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 East 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 East 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 East 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 East 93rd Street offers parking.
Does 345 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 345 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 345 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 East 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
