340 E 18TH ST.

3 bedroom apartment features a granite and stainless steel kitchen, and a marble bath. Wonderful details such as pinpoint halogen recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy. Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please contact office for more information 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.