340 E 18TH ST.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

340 E 18TH ST.

340 East 18th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom apartment features a granite and stainless steel kitchen, and a marble bath. Wonderful details such as pinpoint halogen recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy. Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please contact office for more information 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 E 18TH ST. have any available units?
340 E 18TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 E 18TH ST. have?
Some of 340 E 18TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 E 18TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
340 E 18TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 E 18TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 340 E 18TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 340 E 18TH ST. offer parking?
No, 340 E 18TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 340 E 18TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 E 18TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 E 18TH ST. have a pool?
No, 340 E 18TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 340 E 18TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 340 E 18TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 340 E 18TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 E 18TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
