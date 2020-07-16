All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

336 East 18th Street

336 East 18th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

336 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful custom renovated 3 bedroom apartment on a wonderful tree lined Gramercy block available for September 1 occupancy. This apartment boasts Southern exposure, a granite kitchen with a dishwasher and wine cooler, marble bathroom, in unit laundry, balcony, charming exposed brick and hardwood floors.Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 East 18th Street have any available units?
336 East 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 East 18th Street have?
Some of 336 East 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 East 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 336 East 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 336 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 336 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 336 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 East 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 336 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 336 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 East 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
