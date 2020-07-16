336 East 18th Street

Amenities

Beautiful custom renovated 3 bedroom apartment on a wonderful tree lined Gramercy block available for September 1 occupancy. This apartment boasts Southern exposure, a granite kitchen with a dishwasher and wine cooler, marble bathroom, in unit laundry, balcony, charming exposed brick and hardwood floors.Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access.