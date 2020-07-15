334 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Your opportunity awaits at 334 W. 22nd Street, to live in a sun drenched spacious 1 bedroom apartment on a beautiful Chelsea tree lined brownstone block. Enjoy the picturesque southern and western exposure views with windows in every room. The apartment has a renovated windowed eat-in-kitchen with new appliances, as well as a renovated charming windowed bathroom. This quiet corner unit is well worth the walk-up.You will enjoy living in this stately pre-war, 6 story building, with a well-maintained vintage lobby and only 4 units per floor. This fine-looking building includes bike storage and video intercom as well.At 334 W. 22nd Street, you will be spoiled by living on a prime Chelsea block, moments away from all transportation, restaurants, shopping, galleries, Chelsea Piers, the High Line, the ever-expanding Hudson Waterfront and innumerable neighborhood conveniences.Sorry no dogs. Guarantors are permitted.