334 West 22nd Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

334 West 22nd Street

334 West 22nd Street · (212) 500-7041
Location

334 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
bike storage
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
lobby
Collect Your Own Fee:Your opportunity awaits at 334 W. 22nd Street, to live in a sun drenched spacious 1 bedroom apartment on a beautiful Chelsea tree lined brownstone block. Enjoy the picturesque southern and western exposure views with windows in every room. The apartment has a renovated windowed eat-in-kitchen with new appliances, as well as a renovated charming windowed bathroom. This quiet corner unit is well worth the walk-up.You will enjoy living in this stately pre-war, 6 story building, with a well-maintained vintage lobby and only 4 units per floor. This fine-looking building includes bike storage and video intercom as well.At 334 W. 22nd Street, you will be spoiled by living on a prime Chelsea block, moments away from all transportation, restaurants, shopping, galleries, Chelsea Piers, the High Line, the ever-expanding Hudson Waterfront and innumerable neighborhood conveniences.Sorry no dogs. Guarantors are permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 West 22nd Street have any available units?
334 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 334 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 334 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 334 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 334 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 334 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
