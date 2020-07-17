All apartments in New York
334 East 5th Street

Location

334 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-W · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light, bright and charming East Village coop. Three short flights to this lovely true one bedroom with renovated kitchen and cozy living room. Pets are welcome.

The beautiful and sunny large bedroom easily fits a king size bed and is flooded with light from the south and west. The kitchen is renovated, and features granite counter tops and cherry cabinets with wine storage.

Located on a tree lined block near all that the area has to offer, this is the perfect East Village apartment in an unbeatable location!

Also available for sale at $700,000. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 East 5th Street have any available units?
334 East 5th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 334 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 334 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 334 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 334 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 East 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 East 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
