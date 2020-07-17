334 East 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light, bright and charming East Village coop. Three short flights to this lovely true one bedroom with renovated kitchen and cozy living room. Pets are welcome.



The beautiful and sunny large bedroom easily fits a king size bed and is flooded with light from the south and west. The kitchen is renovated, and features granite counter tops and cherry cabinets with wine storage.



Located on a tree lined block near all that the area has to offer, this is the perfect East Village apartment in an unbeatable location!



Also available for sale at $700,000. Call today for a private showing.