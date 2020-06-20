334 E 100TH ST.

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom with two marble baths, washer & dryer in unit and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. High ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for immediate occupancy.Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please contact office for access! 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN6029