All apartments in New York
Find more places like 333 West 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
333 West 56th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

333 West 56th Street

333 West 56th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-H · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
pool table
media room
Positioned high on the 10th floor and located in Parc Vendome, one of Manhattan's most desirable full-service pre-war condominiums, this bright and spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a large terrace with amazing open southern views. this bright pre-war apartment has Enter into a large entry foyer where you will find abundant storage in its two walk-in closets, custom shoe closet, and double-depth utility closet. The gracious living room (18' X 25') provides a separate home office area, builtins, a working fireplace, and ample living and dining space perfect for entertaining. The large kitchen features stainless appliances and a windowed dining area. The two massive bedrooms (18' X 17' and 18' X 15') possess en suite bathrooms, generous walk-in closets, and they overlook the complex's signature French gardens providing unparalleled beauty as well as solitude from the city bustle. As if this were not enough, this elegant home is dripping with prewar charm, including beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, arched doorways, classic built-ins, and stunning metal casement windows.

Ideally located a mere two blocks from Columbus Circle, Central Park and Time Warner Center (with Whole Foods, Equinox gym and multiple five-star dining options and is home to the Jazz Center), the Parc Vendome is also in the middle of the burgeoning nightlife of Hell's Kitchen, the culture of Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Theater District and the charm of the Upper West Side. Amenities at the Parc Vendome are second to none and include full-time doormen, huge formal gardens with fountain, billiards room, music room, library, private dining room, banquet room, card room and two sundecks. This condominium permits short-term leases and pets, too. Rent INCLUDES electricity, gas, heat and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 West 56th Street have any available units?
333 West 56th Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 West 56th Street have?
Some of 333 West 56th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 West 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 333 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 333 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 333 West 56th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity