333 West 56th Street

Positioned high on the 10th floor and located in Parc Vendome, one of Manhattan's most desirable full-service pre-war condominiums, this bright and spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a large terrace with amazing open southern views. this bright pre-war apartment has Enter into a large entry foyer where you will find abundant storage in its two walk-in closets, custom shoe closet, and double-depth utility closet. The gracious living room (18' X 25') provides a separate home office area, builtins, a working fireplace, and ample living and dining space perfect for entertaining. The large kitchen features stainless appliances and a windowed dining area. The two massive bedrooms (18' X 17' and 18' X 15') possess en suite bathrooms, generous walk-in closets, and they overlook the complex's signature French gardens providing unparalleled beauty as well as solitude from the city bustle. As if this were not enough, this elegant home is dripping with prewar charm, including beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, arched doorways, classic built-ins, and stunning metal casement windows.



Ideally located a mere two blocks from Columbus Circle, Central Park and Time Warner Center (with Whole Foods, Equinox gym and multiple five-star dining options and is home to the Jazz Center), the Parc Vendome is also in the middle of the burgeoning nightlife of Hell's Kitchen, the culture of Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Theater District and the charm of the Upper West Side. Amenities at the Parc Vendome are second to none and include full-time doormen, huge formal gardens with fountain, billiards room, music room, library, private dining room, banquet room, card room and two sundecks. This condominium permits short-term leases and pets, too. Rent INCLUDES electricity, gas, heat and hot water.