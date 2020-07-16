331 East 9th Street

Amenities
Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service. Welcome home to the LOWEST-PRICED two bed apartment on the rental market in the East Village with Washer/Dryer in unit, dishwasher, and TWO bathrooms. APARTMENT FEATURES:- Each bedroom fits a queen bed and has a closet and window - Washer/dryer IN the apartment- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher- Quiet space facing North and South and takes up the entire length of the whole floor- Intercom system- Pet-friendly- Great superNEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:- Amazing restaurants and nightlife- A few blocks to the major train lines (L, 6, N/R/W)DEAL FEATURES:- $3,345 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,650.EMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval. Contact us today.