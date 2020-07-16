All apartments in New York
331 East 9th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

331 East 9th Street

331 East 9th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

331 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service. Welcome home to the LOWEST-PRICED two bed apartment on the rental market in the East Village with Washer/Dryer in unit, dishwasher, and TWO bathrooms. APARTMENT FEATURES:- Each bedroom fits a queen bed and has a closet and window - Washer/dryer IN the apartment- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher- Quiet space facing North and South and takes up the entire length of the whole floor- Intercom system- Pet-friendly- Great superNEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:- Amazing restaurants and nightlife- A few blocks to the major train lines (L, 6, N/R/W)DEAL FEATURES:- $3,345 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,650.EMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval. Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 East 9th Street have any available units?
331 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 East 9th Street have?
Some of 331 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 331 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 331 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 331 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 331 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
