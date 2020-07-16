331 East 9th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service. Welcome home to the LOWEST-PRICED two bed apartment on the rental market in the East Village with Washer/Dryer in unit, dishwasher, and TWO bathrooms. APARTMENT FEATURES:- Each bedroom fits a queen bed and has a closet and window - Washer/dryer IN the apartment- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher- Quiet space facing North and South and takes up the entire length of the whole floor- Intercom system- Pet-friendly- Great superNEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:- Amazing restaurants and nightlife- A few blocks to the major train lines (L, 6, N/R/W)DEAL FEATURES:- $3,345 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,650.EMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval. Contact us today.