Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator on-site laundry

Studio Apt Elevator Building Laundry In Basement Live In Super Near express trainsFeatures-Large living room (17 x 11) with kitchen bar (kitchen is 7 x 6)-Ample storage space two hall closets, indent in hall for storage racks (5 x 2.5), his and her closets in bedroom, storage under and over sink in bathroom-Shower is ridiculously high flow-Dog friendly (under 50lbs with small monthly fee), great dog park at York and 86th-Live in super-Elevator-Laundry in Basement Norris10298