Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

33 Spring Street

33 Spring Street · (212) 836-1041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-3PMNewly renovated duplex with private terrace in the heart of Nolita!This spacious tastefully renovated duplex offers 1,263 sq/ft interior and a large private terrace. Each floor features both northern and southern exposures with a tremendous amount of natural light and breathtaking unobstructed views of Manhattans downtown skyline. The gracious first floor is equipped with a full eat in kitchen featuring granite countertops, Bosch washer/dryer, Bosch dishwasher, and Blomberg stove and fridge with ample space for both dining and entertaining.The versatile layout allows a configuration as a generous two bedroom layout with separate dining and living rooms and the upmost privacy with one bedroom and one full bathroom on each floor of the duplex. The unit can easily function as a three bedroom with a living room on the first floor and converting the upstairs living room to a bedroom.Located in the heart of Nolita on a quiet block, 33 Spring Street is just steps away from all of the best shopping, restaurants, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Spring Street have any available units?
33 Spring Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Spring Street have?
Some of 33 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 33 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 33 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 33 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
