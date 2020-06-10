Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-3PMNewly renovated duplex with private terrace in the heart of Nolita!This spacious tastefully renovated duplex offers 1,263 sq/ft interior and a large private terrace. Each floor features both northern and southern exposures with a tremendous amount of natural light and breathtaking unobstructed views of Manhattans downtown skyline. The gracious first floor is equipped with a full eat in kitchen featuring granite countertops, Bosch washer/dryer, Bosch dishwasher, and Blomberg stove and fridge with ample space for both dining and entertaining.The versatile layout allows a configuration as a generous two bedroom layout with separate dining and living rooms and the upmost privacy with one bedroom and one full bathroom on each floor of the duplex. The unit can easily function as a three bedroom with a living room on the first floor and converting the upstairs living room to a bedroom.Located in the heart of Nolita on a quiet block, 33 Spring Street is just steps away from all of the best shopping, restaurants, and parks.