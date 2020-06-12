All apartments in New York
Find more places like 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
327 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

327 Saint Nicholas Avenue

327 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

327 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Rare vacancy in public school building converted to residential apartments ! Huge 1 Bedroom in pre war loft type elevator building with laundry and live-in super! EXTREMELY HIGH CEILING! Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dish washer and granite counter tops. Turn of the century charm building, apartment features very high ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, queen sized bedroom, sunny, and over sized living room. Right off the A express line and close to public transportation. Pet friendly case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
327 Saint Nicholas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
327 Saint Nicholas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 327 Saint Nicholas Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity