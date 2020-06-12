327 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Rare vacancy in public school building converted to residential apartments ! Huge 1 Bedroom in pre war loft type elevator building with laundry and live-in super! EXTREMELY HIGH CEILING! Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dish washer and granite counter tops. Turn of the century charm building, apartment features very high ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, queen sized bedroom, sunny, and over sized living room. Right off the A express line and close to public transportation. Pet friendly case by case.