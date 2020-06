Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets gym playground doorman tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym playground bike storage tennis court

Residence C at 327 Central Park West has a Grand Salon feeling .The gracious foyer invites visitors to step into a deep 20x14 foot living room. French Doors separate the living room from the renovated kitchen and dinning area, making the entertainment space feel very, very grand. A powder room off the eat in kitchen leaves your master bath off limits for visitors-very nice indeed. 5 FULL closets mean you can shop until you drop, and still have space left over.The bedroom is truly oversized with 2 walk-in closets!!!! making it a luxurious backdrop for your furniture. Built on CPW this is a full service CONDOMINIUM with a Gym and a Bike room. Ideally located from the 93rd street playground and tennis courts.