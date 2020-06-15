325 West 93rd 6D

Amenities
Massive lofted Luxury 3 bed - Property Id: 118057
SPECTACULAR PRIVATE ROOF DECK!!! LIVE LUXURIOUSLY!! This flawless residence will impress even the most discerning of renters. Finally, a rental unit with high end condo appointments. No Ceaser stone left un-turned in this fabulous renovation! The building , located just steps from riverside park, has under gone a meticulous restoration features a newly-designed lobby with package room, updated laundry room, and new elevator and common areas. The unit features a state of the art "smart lock" key-less entry systems. the unit boasts high ceilings, 4" white oak flooring,oil rubbed bronze hardware, and 3 generously sized bedrooms .
No Dogs Allowed
