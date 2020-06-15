All apartments in New York
Find more places like 325 West 93rd 6D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
325 West 93rd 6D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

325 West 93rd 6D

325 West 93rd Street · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

325 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6D · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
dogs allowed
Massive lofted Luxury 3 bed - Property Id: 118057

SPECTACULAR PRIVATE ROOF DECK!!! LIVE LUXURIOUSLY!! This flawless residence will impress even the most discerning of renters. Finally, a rental unit with high end condo appointments. No Ceaser stone left un-turned in this fabulous renovation! The building , located just steps from riverside park, has under gone a meticulous restoration features a newly-designed lobby with package room, updated laundry room, and new elevator and common areas. The unit features a state of the art "smart lock" key-less entry systems. the unit boasts high ceilings, 4" white oak flooring,oil rubbed bronze hardware, and 3 generously sized bedrooms .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118057
Property Id 118057

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5838020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 West 93rd 6D have any available units?
325 West 93rd 6D has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 West 93rd 6D have?
Some of 325 West 93rd 6D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 West 93rd 6D currently offering any rent specials?
325 West 93rd 6D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 West 93rd 6D pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 West 93rd 6D is pet friendly.
Does 325 West 93rd 6D offer parking?
No, 325 West 93rd 6D does not offer parking.
Does 325 West 93rd 6D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 West 93rd 6D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 West 93rd 6D have a pool?
No, 325 West 93rd 6D does not have a pool.
Does 325 West 93rd 6D have accessible units?
No, 325 West 93rd 6D does not have accessible units.
Does 325 West 93rd 6D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 West 93rd 6D has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 325 West 93rd 6D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity