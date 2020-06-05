All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

325 West 51st Street

325 West 51st Street · (646) 651-4891
Location

325 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Price listed is the net effective rent with one month free on a 12 month lease. Actual rent is $4250 per month. Sprawling two bedroom, two bath apartment with two balconies. Please view the floor plan to see how spacious it really is. The two winged king bedrooms each have their own balcony, one facing north and one facing south. Newly renovated open kitchen with a dishwasher. Renovated marble bath. Modern clean elevator building with live-in super, laundry and video security, located in the center of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city. No dogs, please. No smoking, please. Please note: Annual income of 40 times the monthly rent is required, or 25 times the monthly rent per applicant for shares. If a guarantor is needed, the guarantor must reside in New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 West 51st Street have any available units?
325 West 51st Street has a unit available for $3,896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 West 51st Street have?
Some of 325 West 51st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 West 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 West 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 325 West 51st Street offer parking?
No, 325 West 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 West 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 325 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 325 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 West 51st Street has units with dishwashers.
