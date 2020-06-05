325 West 51st Street

Amenities

Price listed is the net effective rent with one month free on a 12 month lease. Actual rent is $4250 per month. Sprawling two bedroom, two bath apartment with two balconies. Please view the floor plan to see how spacious it really is. The two winged king bedrooms each have their own balcony, one facing north and one facing south. Newly renovated open kitchen with a dishwasher. Renovated marble bath. Modern clean elevator building with live-in super, laundry and video security, located in the center of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city. No dogs, please. No smoking, please. Please note: Annual income of 40 times the monthly rent is required, or 25 times the monthly rent per applicant for shares. If a guarantor is needed, the guarantor must reside in New York City.