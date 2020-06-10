All apartments in New York
Find more places like 320 East 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
320 East 65th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

320 East 65th Street

320 East 65th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

320 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$3,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

East 60's UNIQUE 1BR/1.5BA TRIPLEX. HARDWOOD FLOORS, DINING AREA, HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN.

This amazing 1BR triplex features sprawling hardwood floors and a spacious living room. Equipped with 1.5 bathrooms, a beautiful pass through kitchen and a formal dining area, hosting guests will be easier than ever before. The apartment gets AMAZING natural light keeping it sunny all day.

As if that's not enough, there is a huge 200 square foot terrace facing south allowing you to bath in the sun ALL day. Come see this fast before it's too late. Located next to the 4,5,6, and F trains, Bloomingdales, H&M, Bed Bath & Beyond and five star dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 East 65th Street have any available units?
320 East 65th Street has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 320 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 East 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 320 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 320 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 320 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 East 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 East 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 320 East 65th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity