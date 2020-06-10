320 East 65th Street

Amenities

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing.



East 60's UNIQUE 1BR/1.5BA TRIPLEX. HARDWOOD FLOORS, DINING AREA, HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN.



This amazing 1BR triplex features sprawling hardwood floors and a spacious living room. Equipped with 1.5 bathrooms, a beautiful pass through kitchen and a formal dining area, hosting guests will be easier than ever before. The apartment gets AMAZING natural light keeping it sunny all day.



As if that's not enough, there is a huge 200 square foot terrace facing south allowing you to bath in the sun ALL day. Come see this fast before it's too late. Located next to the 4,5,6, and F trains, Bloomingdales, H&M, Bed Bath & Beyond and five star dining.