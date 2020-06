Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

FLEX TWO BED IN THE HEART OF MIDTOWN!Located in the heart of midtown this beautiful elevator building is located on a tree lined street in Turtle Bay! Close to bars, restaurants and most midtown offices!The building features a voice intercom, wall AC units, live in super and LAUNDRY!The FLEX TWO BEDROOM apartment is on the top floor with great sunlight! High ceilings. FULL PRESSURIZED WALL ALLOWED!! Beautiful hardwood floors. Large entry foyer that would be perfect for a small dining room table. Great closet space.CAN NOT BEAT THIS PRICE!EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! OR CALL 516-287-0805 Cayenne148993