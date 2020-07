Amenities

2BED/2BATH in Midtown East! - Property Id: 186779



Beautiful Conv 2bed/2bath in Midtown East Luxury building! Next to the United Nations! and the beautiful East River walk/jogging path!



Building has:

two-story lobby

24-hour doorman service

professionally landscaped park with attractive seating areas

landscaped rooftop sun terrace - PERFECT FOR 4TH OF JULY FRONT ROW SEATS



Walk to Grand Central!



laundry facility

storage for bicycles

valet service

maid service available

On-Premise Garage

Fitness Center: Modern, fully equipped facility with trainer available

