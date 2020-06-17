318 West 100th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in boutique style prewar elevator, condominium building. Living room has high ceilings, prewar moldings, hardwood floors and an open and airy feel. There is also a separate dining area off of the kitchen and the living room. Chefs style windowed kitchen is fully outfitted with premium appliances including a subzero refrigerator and a Miele dishwasher. King-sized Master bedroom with custom closets and en suite bathroom. Second bedroom will also fit a queen-sized bedroom. Located 1/2 block to Riverside Park, and a few blocks to the express and local trains (1,2,3), fantastic shopping and restaurants and so much more. Laundry room, bicycle room, and a live-in super on premises. This apartment truly has it all! Please call or email today for an appointment.