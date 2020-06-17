All apartments in New York
318 West 100th Street

318 West 100th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

318 West 100th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
bike storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in boutique style prewar elevator, condominium building. Living room has high ceilings, prewar moldings, hardwood floors and an open and airy feel. There is also a separate dining area off of the kitchen and the living room. Chefs style windowed kitchen is fully outfitted with premium appliances including a subzero refrigerator and a Miele dishwasher. King-sized Master bedroom with custom closets and en suite bathroom. Second bedroom will also fit a queen-sized bedroom. Located 1/2 block to Riverside Park, and a few blocks to the express and local trains (1,2,3), fantastic shopping and restaurants and so much more. Laundry room, bicycle room, and a live-in super on premises. This apartment truly has it all! Please call or email today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 West 100th Street have any available units?
318 West 100th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 West 100th Street have?
Some of 318 West 100th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 West 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 West 100th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 West 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 West 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 318 West 100th Street offer parking?
No, 318 West 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 West 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 West 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 West 100th Street have a pool?
No, 318 West 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 West 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 318 West 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 West 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 West 100th Street has units with dishwashers.
