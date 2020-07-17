All apartments in New York
317 West 13th Street

Location

317 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$12,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

New to the Market. Don't miss this West Village, full floor rental on the 2nd floor of a gorgeous, modern elevator townhouse. The apartment features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a wonderful, large, north facing planted terrace. With high ceilings and an open living dining area, the apartment has a loft-like feel. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and direct access to the terrace. The 2 secondary bedrooms are large and share a full bathroom. There is also a 1/2 bath in one of the bedrooms. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, high end kitchen appliances, washer/dryer and elevator access make this the perfect home. The location on West 13th brings the best of the West Village, Meatpacking District and the Highline all to your doorstep. There is close access to transportation -A,C,E and 1 subways and the Hudson River bikeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 West 13th Street have any available units?
317 West 13th Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 West 13th Street have?
Some of 317 West 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 West 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 West 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 317 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 West 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 317 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 West 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
