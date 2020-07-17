317 West 13th Street

Amenities

New to the Market. Don't miss this West Village, full floor rental on the 2nd floor of a gorgeous, modern elevator townhouse. The apartment features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a wonderful, large, north facing planted terrace. With high ceilings and an open living dining area, the apartment has a loft-like feel. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and direct access to the terrace. The 2 secondary bedrooms are large and share a full bathroom. There is also a 1/2 bath in one of the bedrooms. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, high end kitchen appliances, washer/dryer and elevator access make this the perfect home. The location on West 13th brings the best of the West Village, Meatpacking District and the Highline all to your doorstep. There is close access to transportation -A,C,E and 1 subways and the Hudson River bikeway.