Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

315 East 77th Street

315 East 77th Street · (646) 202-0212
Location

315 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-I · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
Just renovated, adorable studio. New kitchen with movable island/counter Brand new spa-like bathroom. Situated on a pretty tree-lined street, this lovely UES neighborhood has everything! 315 E 77 is a pre-war, pet- friendly coop building built in 1828, Located close to both the 6 and Q trains, select bus and crosstown 79th street bus. Surrounded by excellent shops, all major museums, fantastic restaurants, and both Central & John Jay Parks. The building features a beautiful communal furnished roof deck, Art Deco lobby, a renovated elevator, private storage common laundry room, a bike room, and a live-in super. ***New gas pipes recently installed and passed inspection in the building but cooking gas is not turned on yet due to COVID-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 77th Street have any available units?
315 East 77th Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 77th Street have?
Some of 315 East 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 East 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 315 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 315 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
