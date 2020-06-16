315 East 77th Street

Amenities

Just renovated, adorable studio. New kitchen with movable island/counter Brand new spa-like bathroom. Situated on a pretty tree-lined street, this lovely UES neighborhood has everything! 315 E 77 is a pre-war, pet- friendly coop building built in 1828, Located close to both the 6 and Q trains, select bus and crosstown 79th street bus. Surrounded by excellent shops, all major museums, fantastic restaurants, and both Central & John Jay Parks. The building features a beautiful communal furnished roof deck, Art Deco lobby, a renovated elevator, private storage common laundry room, a bike room, and a live-in super. ***New gas pipes recently installed and passed inspection in the building but cooking gas is not turned on yet due to COVID-19.