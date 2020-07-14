All apartments in New York
315 E 84th St 22
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:54 AM

315 E 84th St 22

315 E 84th St · (917) 539-0103
Location

315 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 22 · Avail. now

$3,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom on the Upper East Side - Property Id: 287527

Renovated large 2 bedroom on the 4th floor on a tree-lined block between First & Second Avenues. Finished floors & high ceilings with high hats throughout. Custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Marble bath. Great closet space and very sunny. One block from the 2nd Avenue Q train and also near E. 86th Street for the #4, 5 and 6 trains, Fairway, Whole Foods, Soul Cycle and Equinox.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287527
Property Id 287527

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5918786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E 84th St 22 have any available units?
315 E 84th St 22 has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 E 84th St 22 have?
Some of 315 E 84th St 22's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E 84th St 22 currently offering any rent specials?
315 E 84th St 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E 84th St 22 pet-friendly?
No, 315 E 84th St 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 E 84th St 22 offer parking?
No, 315 E 84th St 22 does not offer parking.
Does 315 E 84th St 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E 84th St 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E 84th St 22 have a pool?
No, 315 E 84th St 22 does not have a pool.
Does 315 E 84th St 22 have accessible units?
No, 315 E 84th St 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E 84th St 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 E 84th St 22 has units with dishwashers.
