315 E 84th St 22

Great 2 bedroom on the Upper East Side - Property Id: 287527



Renovated large 2 bedroom on the 4th floor on a tree-lined block between First & Second Avenues. Finished floors & high ceilings with high hats throughout. Custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Marble bath. Great closet space and very sunny. One block from the 2nd Avenue Q train and also near E. 86th Street for the #4, 5 and 6 trains, Fairway, Whole Foods, Soul Cycle and Equinox.

Property Id 287527



No Dogs Allowed



