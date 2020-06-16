312 West 121st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

GORGEOUS BRAND Newly renovated 3 Bed apartment with WASHER/DRYER!!



*Virtual tour available upon request*



- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances

- Microwave & Dishwasher included!

- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!

- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!

- Recessed Lighting!

- Full modern Bathroom!

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!

- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!

- Tons of sunlight!

- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!



Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops at 125th!!

*Photos are of a comparable unit in the building due to renovations.