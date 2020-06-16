All apartments in New York
Find more places like 312 West 121st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
312 West 121st Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

312 West 121st Street

312 West 121st Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
GORGEOUS BRAND Newly renovated 3 Bed apartment with WASHER/DRYER!!

*Virtual tour available upon request*

- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave & Dishwasher included!
- Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds!
- Large built-in closets in each bedroom!
- Recessed Lighting!
- Full modern Bathroom!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!
- In-unit Washer/Dryer!!
- Tons of sunlight!
- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!

Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, Whole Foods Market, and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops at 125th!!
*Photos are of a comparable unit in the building due to renovations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West 121st Street have any available units?
312 West 121st Street has a unit available for $3,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 West 121st Street have?
Some of 312 West 121st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 West 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 312 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 312 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 West 121st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 312 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 312 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 West 121st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 312 West 121st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity