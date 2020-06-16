All apartments in New York
Find more places like 311 West Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
311 West Broadway
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

311 West Broadway

311 West Broadway · (212) 317-3672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

311 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Residence 3A is a spectacular, 2,195 Sqft 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom with 10'3 ceilings in one of the very best full service luxury condominiums in prime Soho. The generous floorplan combines functionality and modern aesthetic with an open kitchen, enormous living/dining room and split bedroom layout.

Framed by a glass curtain wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, the spacious living room has a designated dining area that easily accommodates large scale entertaining. The eastern exposure overlooks the shared manicured courtyard garden and provides lush green and utterly private, tranquil views. To the west you'll face famed West Broadway and all of its Soho charm. The centerpiece of the flawless chefs kitchen is a 13 long breakfast bar lined with Jet Mist stone. The Valcucine cabinetry has a modern Striated Elm finish and includes the seamlessly blended SubZero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. The stainless steel appliance package also includes a Miele convection oven and Gaggenau range with a vented hood. Custom-fit upgrades in the kitchen include five doors of pantry storage and a Viking wine cooler.

The three bedrooms occupy different corners of the loft offering privacy for each suite. Facing serene east, the master bedroom features generous proportions along with a customized walk in closet and additional double closets. The windowed, five fixture master bathroom is outfitted with marble tile, a Toto washlet and radiant heated floors. Separated by a double Valcucine vanity, the deep soaking tub and rain shower both include LeFroy Brooks fixtures. The second bedroom faces West Broadway with attractive views of the Soho Grand Hotel and tree tops and has a long private hall with an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The generous third bedroom has custom built ins to maximize storage and an en suite bathroom with a granite tiled stall shower. Miele washer/dryer in-unit.

Soho Mews is a beautifully modern glass building that blends with the Cast Iron district of Soho. Designed by acclaimed architects Gwathmey Seigel, Soho Mews is a full-service, white glove condominium in the heart of Soho, the epicenter of downtown chic. Built in 2008, this iconic nine story, 68 unit condominium is spread across two buildings split by a shared courtyard. An alternate entrance from Wooster Street provides the ultimate privacy for residents. Amenities include a full time resident manager, skylit gym, laundry room and direct access to the parking garage from the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 West Broadway have any available units?
311 West Broadway has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 West Broadway have?
Some of 311 West Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
311 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 311 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 West Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 311 West Broadway does offer parking.
Does 311 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 West Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 311 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 311 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 311 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 311 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 311 West Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity