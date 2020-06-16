311 West Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage

Residence 3A is a spectacular, 2,195 Sqft 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom with 10'3 ceilings in one of the very best full service luxury condominiums in prime Soho. The generous floorplan combines functionality and modern aesthetic with an open kitchen, enormous living/dining room and split bedroom layout.



Framed by a glass curtain wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, the spacious living room has a designated dining area that easily accommodates large scale entertaining. The eastern exposure overlooks the shared manicured courtyard garden and provides lush green and utterly private, tranquil views. To the west you'll face famed West Broadway and all of its Soho charm. The centerpiece of the flawless chefs kitchen is a 13 long breakfast bar lined with Jet Mist stone. The Valcucine cabinetry has a modern Striated Elm finish and includes the seamlessly blended SubZero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. The stainless steel appliance package also includes a Miele convection oven and Gaggenau range with a vented hood. Custom-fit upgrades in the kitchen include five doors of pantry storage and a Viking wine cooler.



The three bedrooms occupy different corners of the loft offering privacy for each suite. Facing serene east, the master bedroom features generous proportions along with a customized walk in closet and additional double closets. The windowed, five fixture master bathroom is outfitted with marble tile, a Toto washlet and radiant heated floors. Separated by a double Valcucine vanity, the deep soaking tub and rain shower both include LeFroy Brooks fixtures. The second bedroom faces West Broadway with attractive views of the Soho Grand Hotel and tree tops and has a long private hall with an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The generous third bedroom has custom built ins to maximize storage and an en suite bathroom with a granite tiled stall shower. Miele washer/dryer in-unit.



Soho Mews is a beautifully modern glass building that blends with the Cast Iron district of Soho. Designed by acclaimed architects Gwathmey Seigel, Soho Mews is a full-service, white glove condominium in the heart of Soho, the epicenter of downtown chic. Built in 2008, this iconic nine story, 68 unit condominium is spread across two buildings split by a shared courtyard. An alternate entrance from Wooster Street provides the ultimate privacy for residents. Amenities include a full time resident manager, skylit gym, laundry room and direct access to the parking garage from the building.