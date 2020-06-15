310 West 56th Street

Amenities

air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities doorman

Welcome home to this charming alcove studio on W 56th. You are greeted by a generous living area with large windows allowing light to stream in. The whole apartment has abundant storage, boasting three large closets. The kitchen has more space than your average studio, with counter space and cabinets galore! The alcove is large enough to fit a king size bed and allows quick access to the bathroom which has a separate sink and closet area. 310 W 56th Street is a wonderfully maintained coop with a full time doorman, live-in super, and laundry in the building. One block away from an entrance to the Columbus Circle station (1/2/3/A/C/B/D trains) and a couple blocks away from the Q/F trains, you have access to all of New York City. You are so close to Central Park and to all the shops that make this area of Manhattan so coveted. Sorry, no pets. This is a sponsor unit and there is no board approval!