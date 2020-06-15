All apartments in New York
310 West 56th Street
310 West 56th Street

310 West 56th Street · (347) 495-5106
Location

310 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 7-F · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome home to this charming alcove studio on W 56th. You are greeted by a generous living area with large windows allowing light to stream in. The whole apartment has abundant storage, boasting three large closets. The kitchen has more space than your average studio, with counter space and cabinets galore! The alcove is large enough to fit a king size bed and allows quick access to the bathroom which has a separate sink and closet area. 310 W 56th Street is a wonderfully maintained coop with a full time doorman, live-in super, and laundry in the building. One block away from an entrance to the Columbus Circle station (1/2/3/A/C/B/D trains) and a couple blocks away from the Q/F trains, you have access to all of New York City. You are so close to Central Park and to all the shops that make this area of Manhattan so coveted. Sorry, no pets. This is a sponsor unit and there is no board approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West 56th Street have any available units?
310 West 56th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 310 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 310 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 310 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 West 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 West 56th Street has units with air conditioning.
