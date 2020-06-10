All apartments in New York
New York, NY
310 West 22nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

310 West 22nd Street

310 West 22nd Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,387

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available in Chelsea + Offering 2 Weeks Free!

This is a stunning, gut renovated studio, featuring high-end finishes and lots of pre-war charm. Located in the heart of Chelsea between 8th and 9th Ave, 310 W 22nd St is beautifully restored building on a picturesque tree-lined street just steps from the Highline, Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and only a short walk from the A, C, E subway lines. The unit boasts hardwood floors, modern finishes and a brand new kitchen and bath.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- High ceilings
- Quartz counters
- Large closet
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted

No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

-Rent advertised is 2 weeks free on a 14 month lease
-Photos are of a similar unit

,Now offering 1 MONTH FREE and No Broker Fee!*

This is a stunning light filled studio apartment located at 310 West 22nd Street, close to all subway lines, restaurants and nightlife entertainment, and only a short walk to Chelsea Park and the ever so popular High Line. The unit is fully renovated with new appliances.
Includes:
-White shaker kitchen cabinets
-Beautifully subway tiled bathroom
-Walnut bathroom vanity
-New stainless steel appliances
-Unique exposed brick wall
-Large windows for an abundance of natural light
-Open layout

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! To schedule an appointment today, contact:

*NO FEE FOR DIRECT CLIENTS ONLY
*Rent advertised is net effective for one month free on a 12 month lease term.
**Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West 22nd Street have any available units?
310 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,387 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 310 West 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 310 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 310 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 310 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
