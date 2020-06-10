310 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available in Chelsea + Offering 2 Weeks Free!



This is a stunning, gut renovated studio, featuring high-end finishes and lots of pre-war charm. Located in the heart of Chelsea between 8th and 9th Ave, 310 W 22nd St is beautifully restored building on a picturesque tree-lined street just steps from the Highline, Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and only a short walk from the A, C, E subway lines. The unit boasts hardwood floors, modern finishes and a brand new kitchen and bath.



Other features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tile

- High ceilings

- Quartz counters

- Large closet

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted



No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!



-Rent advertised is 2 weeks free on a 14 month lease

-Photos are of a similar unit



