309 East 108th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator

This sun drenched duplex loft at the Magnolia Mansion Lofts offers 14 ft. high ceilings, south-east facing oversized windows, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors and over 1,600 square feet of living space. The open kitchen looks onto an expansive living and dining area ideal for entertaining. There are 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the duplex. The Magnolia Mansion Lofts offer shared outdoor space, video intercoms, rooftop and a super. The building is located within walking distance of the subway and major transportation, Museum Mile, and restaurants. Sorry, no pets allowed.,The almost 2000SF duplex loft has 4 huge bedrooms. All bedrooms can fit queen size beds and some king size. Located just 3 blocks from the 6 train and convenient to all shopping. Fabulous restaurants, lounges, cafes, pastry shops, and bars all within walking distance. The apartment is located on the top floor of an ELEVATOR converted schoolhouse, which offers amazing details and towering ceilings. Apartment features: Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, 2 Full Bathrooms Southern and Eastern Exposure Huge Eat-In-Kitchen Tons of storage Huge Windows High Ceilings. Must see to appreciate the space.