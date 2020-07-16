All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

309 East 108th Street

309 East 108th Street · (917) 418-7878
Location

309 East 108th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$4,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
This sun drenched duplex loft at the Magnolia Mansion Lofts offers 14 ft. high ceilings, south-east facing oversized windows, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors and over 1,600 square feet of living space. The open kitchen looks onto an expansive living and dining area ideal for entertaining. There are 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the duplex. The Magnolia Mansion Lofts offer shared outdoor space, video intercoms, rooftop and a super. The building is located within walking distance of the subway and major transportation, Museum Mile, and restaurants. Sorry, no pets allowed.,The almost 2000SF duplex loft has 4 huge bedrooms. All bedrooms can fit queen size beds and some king size. Located just 3 blocks from the 6 train and convenient to all shopping. Fabulous restaurants, lounges, cafes, pastry shops, and bars all within walking distance. The apartment is located on the top floor of an ELEVATOR converted schoolhouse, which offers amazing details and towering ceilings. Apartment features: Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, 2 Full Bathrooms Southern and Eastern Exposure Huge Eat-In-Kitchen Tons of storage Huge Windows High Ceilings. Must see to appreciate the space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 East 108th Street have any available units?
309 East 108th Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 East 108th Street have?
Some of 309 East 108th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 East 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 East 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 East 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 East 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 East 108th Street offer parking?
No, 309 East 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 East 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 East 108th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 East 108th Street have a pool?
No, 309 East 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 East 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 East 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 East 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 East 108th Street has units with dishwashers.
