Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:41 PM

308 West 103rd Street

308 West 103rd Street · (212) 729-5684 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 West 103rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8-A · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
**Sponsor Unit - No board approval necessary**
Renovated Alcove studio with Southern skyline. Oversized windows allow great light into the apartment. Separate kitchen has granite counter-tops, new stylish white cabinetry, GE stainless steel full-sized refrigerator and stove. The bathroom has gorgeous floor tile, new sink, toilet and bathtub. This Upper West Side apartment features hardwood floors and closet space.
Your home is literally steps away from the gorgeous Riverside Park, the subway and all the conveniences of Broadway.
Pet-friendly post-war co-op building with a part-time doorman (4pm - 12am, 7 days a week). Two elevators, renovated lobby, central laundry room and live-in super.,**Sponsor Unit - No board approval necessary**
Brand new renovated Studio Alcove with Southern skyline. Oversized windows allow great light into the apartment. Separate kitchen has granite counter-tops, new stylish white cabinetry, GE stainless steel full-sized refrigerator and stove. The bathroom has gorgeous floor tile, new sink, toilet and bathtub. This Upper West Side apartment features hardwood floors and closet space.
Your home is literally steps away from the gorgeous Riverside Park, the subway and all the conveniences of Broadway.
Pet-friendly post-war co-op building with a part-time doorman (4pm - 12am, 7 days a week). Two elevators, renovated lobby, central laundry room and live-in super.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 West 103rd Street have any available units?
308 West 103rd Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 West 103rd Street have?
Some of 308 West 103rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 West 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 West 103rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 West 103rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 West 103rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 308 West 103rd Street offer parking?
No, 308 West 103rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 West 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 West 103rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 West 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 308 West 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 West 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 308 West 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 West 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 West 103rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
