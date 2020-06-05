Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage valet service

NO FEE! FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED AVAILABLE. Please inquire with for photos. Spectacular high-floor West facing views from a 2/3 bedroom, 2 bath home located at 301 West 53rd Street, situated in the heart of one of Manhattans most vibrant communities, Hells Kitchen, a neighborhood steeped in art and culture. This brand new spacious unit a brilliant layout and finishes by BP Architects and design firm, ASH NYC. The open-concept living space features 5-inch oak flooring, Bosch washer/dryer, western exposures, as well as air conditioning units in each room. The full-size kitchen is outfitted with gleaming white Quartz countertops, white lacquer cabinetry, a Bertazzoni gas range, Bosch panelized refrigerator and dishwasher, and stainless steel microwave. The primary bathroom is designed with scratch-resistant white marble floors and Kohler bathroom sets. The second bathroom features a custom vanity, and a slate-gray marble accent wall. The 25-story full-service condominium offers luxurious lifestyle for those who want to experience the center of the world blocks from the finest high-end shopping, dining, entertainment, and world-renowned attractions including Central Park, MoMA, Columbus Circle. And Rockefeller Center, every imaginable need is at your fingertips. Offering three levels of well-appointed amenity spaces including a large windowed fitness center, furnished roof terrace, heavy duty laundry room, 24-hour concierge, Cold storage for fresh deliveries, bike storage, and on-site valet.