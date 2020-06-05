All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

301 West 53rd Street

301 West 53rd Street · (212) 444-7820
Location

301 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22A · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
valet service
NO FEE! FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED AVAILABLE. Please inquire with for photos. Spectacular high-floor West facing views from a 2/3 bedroom, 2 bath home located at 301 West 53rd Street, situated in the heart of one of Manhattans most vibrant communities, Hells Kitchen, a neighborhood steeped in art and culture. This brand new spacious unit a brilliant layout and finishes by BP Architects and design firm, ASH NYC. The open-concept living space features 5-inch oak flooring, Bosch washer/dryer, western exposures, as well as air conditioning units in each room. The full-size kitchen is outfitted with gleaming white Quartz countertops, white lacquer cabinetry, a Bertazzoni gas range, Bosch panelized refrigerator and dishwasher, and stainless steel microwave. The primary bathroom is designed with scratch-resistant white marble floors and Kohler bathroom sets. The second bathroom features a custom vanity, and a slate-gray marble accent wall. The 25-story full-service condominium offers luxurious lifestyle for those who want to experience the center of the world blocks from the finest high-end shopping, dining, entertainment, and world-renowned attractions including Central Park, MoMA, Columbus Circle. And Rockefeller Center, every imaginable need is at your fingertips. Offering three levels of well-appointed amenity spaces including a large windowed fitness center, furnished roof terrace, heavy duty laundry room, 24-hour concierge, Cold storage for fresh deliveries, bike storage, and on-site valet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West 53rd Street have any available units?
301 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 301 West 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 West 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 West 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 West 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 301 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 West 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 301 West 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 301 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 West 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
