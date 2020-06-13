300 East 77th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center concierge doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub lobby sauna

Are you looking for a house in the sky with a backyard? Do you want an open concept lifestyle?? Do you want all the amenities that a full-service condo building offers? Then apartment 7D & 8D at the coveted Seville Condominium in Lenox Hill is what you've been waiting for. Your dream duplex home is 2 floors, 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a GIGANTIC set back terrace (1,100 sf) that allows you to have fun in the sun or enjoy the shade with its retractable awning..



Upon entering the gracious foyer on the lower level (7th floor) you turn right and walk into the perfect oasis for indoor/outdoor entertaining with an open concept living space. The kitchen flows perfectly into the dining and living area allowing you to enjoy the bright enormous room and wrap around terrace. Your open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, grantie counter tops and wood cabinetry. On the main floor there is also a den, bedroom with en-suite and a powder room with W/D.



When you walk upstairs retreat to the oversized master bedroom with a wall of northeast facing windows a HUGE walk-in-closet and en-suite spa like modern bathroom with double-sinks, marble-topped vanity, a deep soaking tub and large glass-enclosed shower. The upper floor also consists of 3 more bedrooms, 1 with an en-suite bathroom with soaking tub and another full bathroom with a stall shower.



Additional highlights of this rare home include hardwood floors, large windows, gorgeous moldings, recessed lighting, tons of closet space.



Designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, The Seville is a sought-after, full-service building on the corner of 77th street and Second Avenue which has recently renovated the lobby and hallways. With a 24-hour doorman, concierge and live in super the staff is ready to assist at any time. Luxury amenities include: fitness center with indoor swimming pool, steam, sauna, massage rooms, business center, party room, children's playroom, outdoor terrace, parking garage. The desirable location is next to some of the best restaurants, shopping and parks in the city. Plus, access to multiple subway stops, express buses and so much more. Don't miss out on this unbelievable opportunity!