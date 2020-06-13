All apartments in New York
300 East 77th Street
300 East 77th Street

300 E 77th St · (347) 371-0573
Location

300 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7/8D · Avail. now

$17,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Are you looking for a house in the sky with a backyard? Do you want an open concept lifestyle?? Do you want all the amenities that a full-service condo building offers? Then apartment 7D & 8D at the coveted Seville Condominium in Lenox Hill is what you've been waiting for. Your dream duplex home is 2 floors, 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a GIGANTIC set back terrace (1,100 sf) that allows you to have fun in the sun or enjoy the shade with its retractable awning..

Upon entering the gracious foyer on the lower level (7th floor) you turn right and walk into the perfect oasis for indoor/outdoor entertaining with an open concept living space. The kitchen flows perfectly into the dining and living area allowing you to enjoy the bright enormous room and wrap around terrace. Your open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, grantie counter tops and wood cabinetry. On the main floor there is also a den, bedroom with en-suite and a powder room with W/D.

When you walk upstairs retreat to the oversized master bedroom with a wall of northeast facing windows a HUGE walk-in-closet and en-suite spa like modern bathroom with double-sinks, marble-topped vanity, a deep soaking tub and large glass-enclosed shower. The upper floor also consists of 3 more bedrooms, 1 with an en-suite bathroom with soaking tub and another full bathroom with a stall shower.

Additional highlights of this rare home include hardwood floors, large windows, gorgeous moldings, recessed lighting, tons of closet space.

Designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, The Seville is a sought-after, full-service building on the corner of 77th street and Second Avenue which has recently renovated the lobby and hallways. With a 24-hour doorman, concierge and live in super the staff is ready to assist at any time. Luxury amenities include: fitness center with indoor swimming pool, steam, sauna, massage rooms, business center, party room, children's playroom, outdoor terrace, parking garage. The desirable location is next to some of the best restaurants, shopping and parks in the city. Plus, access to multiple subway stops, express buses and so much more. Don't miss out on this unbelievable opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 77th Street have any available units?
300 East 77th Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 77th Street have?
Some of 300 East 77th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 East 77th Street offers parking.
Does 300 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 77th Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 East 77th Street has a pool.
Does 300 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
