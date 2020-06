Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spectacular two bedroom apartment is massive, sun-drenched, and gorgeous! It offers 1.5 bathrooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk in closet, a huge living room, and an overly generous outdoor area. Located in a Classic Brownstone building with laundry facilities on a beautiful Upper West Side Block off Central Park West near the Natural History Museum. This is a dream apartment for those who are in love with the West Side and Pre-war Charm.No Pets / Low Fee! bond1570668