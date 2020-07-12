30 Commerce St

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to 30 Commerce Street.



This floor through residence is comprised of three ample bedrooms and two full baths. Step into the open living room with three windows overlooking Commerce Street. There is a fully equipped state of the art kitchen w. W/D. Central heat and A/C in each room, built in Sonos Speakers and USB ports combined with outlets, this home has thought of it all.



Situated on a prime corner in the West Village this exquisitely re-imagined residence at 30 Commerce exceeds expectations for modern Manhattan living for residents with an appreciation for privacy as the ultimate luxury. All this is crowned with a landscaped and furnished rooftop offering 360 degrees of sweeping city views, the Manhattan skyline soaring to the north and the south of this urban sanctuary, perfectly framing a sun-soaked view.