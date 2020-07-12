All apartments in New York
30 Commerce St
30 Commerce St

30 Commerce Street · (347) 661-2535
Location

30 Commerce Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$7,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to 30 Commerce Street.

This floor through residence is comprised of three ample bedrooms and two full baths. Step into the open living room with three windows overlooking Commerce Street. There is a fully equipped state of the art kitchen w. W/D. Central heat and A/C in each room, built in Sonos Speakers and USB ports combined with outlets, this home has thought of it all.

Situated on a prime corner in the West Village this exquisitely re-imagined residence at 30 Commerce exceeds expectations for modern Manhattan living for residents with an appreciation for privacy as the ultimate luxury. All this is crowned with a landscaped and furnished rooftop offering 360 degrees of sweeping city views, the Manhattan skyline soaring to the north and the south of this urban sanctuary, perfectly framing a sun-soaked view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Commerce St have any available units?
30 Commerce St has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 30 Commerce St currently offering any rent specials?
30 Commerce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Commerce St pet-friendly?
No, 30 Commerce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 Commerce St offer parking?
No, 30 Commerce St does not offer parking.
Does 30 Commerce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Commerce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Commerce St have a pool?
No, 30 Commerce St does not have a pool.
Does 30 Commerce St have accessible units?
No, 30 Commerce St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Commerce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Commerce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Commerce St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Commerce St has units with air conditioning.
