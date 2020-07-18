All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

290 West 12th Street

290 West 12th Street · (917) 400-8226
Location

290 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Beautiful 1 bedroom in elevator building in prime West Village location available for October 1 occupancy. The apartment features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. granite kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry, marble bath, hardwood floors and exposed brick. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including Cafe Cluny, Meatpacking District, and Equinox gym. Down the street from the 1, 2, 3 L & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 and M14 bus.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 West 12th Street have any available units?
290 West 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 West 12th Street have?
Some of 290 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
290 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 290 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 290 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 290 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 290 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 290 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 290 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 290 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 290 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
