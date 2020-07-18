290 West 12th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

Beautiful 1 bedroom in elevator building in prime West Village location available for October 1 occupancy. The apartment features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. granite kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry, marble bath, hardwood floors and exposed brick. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including Cafe Cluny, Meatpacking District, and Equinox gym. Down the street from the 1, 2, 3 L & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 and M14 bus.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.