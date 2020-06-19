28 W 96TH ST.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

* JUMBO Brand New 1BR, plus Office, plus 2 Living Rooms, plus 2 Baths & Private Garden *- Approx. 1300sqft of Living Space and 1000sqft Outdoor Space (2300sqft Total)- King Size Bedroom w/ Spacious closets- Huge Living room and Recreational room on the lower level.- Two Full Renovated Bathrooms- California Kitchen w/ stainless Steel Appliances (DISH/WASHER) & Granite Counter Tops- Huge South Facing PRIVATE GARDEN - ALL PETS WELCOME !!!!- B, C Trains on the block and 1,2,3 Trains 3 blocks away.THIS IS TRULY A SPECIAL APARTMENT - CALL OR E-MAIL TO VIEW