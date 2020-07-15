All apartments in New York
279 East Houston Street
279 East Houston Street

279 East Houston Street · (347) 610-5009
Location

279 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Comfortable one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of LES. The apartment has spacious living room area, large windows, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. A open kitchen has wooden cabinets, granite counter top, and updated kitchen appliances. Inside the master bedroom fit between Queen/Full bed set. The bathroom white tiles, tub and shower head. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super assistant, voice intercom, and walk up stairs. Easy access to F/J/M/Z trains, M9/14a/21 buses, FDR drive, and Williamsburg Bridge. Just minutes away from John Lindsay River Park, The Dalancey, Nuyrican Poet Cafe, famous Katz Deli, Beauty&Essex, Whole Foods, near by laundry and supermarkets. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!!! Shared are welcome and guarantors is a must. No guarantor-we accept Rhino Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call/text by phone to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 East Houston Street have any available units?
279 East Houston Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 279 East Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
279 East Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 East Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 279 East Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 279 East Houston Street offer parking?
No, 279 East Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 279 East Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 East Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 East Houston Street have a pool?
No, 279 East Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 279 East Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 279 East Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 279 East Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 East Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 East Houston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 East Houston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
