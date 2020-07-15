279 East Houston Street

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Comfortable one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of LES. The apartment has spacious living room area, large windows, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. A open kitchen has wooden cabinets, granite counter top, and updated kitchen appliances. Inside the master bedroom fit between Queen/Full bed set. The bathroom white tiles, tub and shower head. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super assistant, voice intercom, and walk up stairs. Easy access to F/J/M/Z trains, M9/14a/21 buses, FDR drive, and Williamsburg Bridge. Just minutes away from John Lindsay River Park, The Dalancey, Nuyrican Poet Cafe, famous Katz Deli, Beauty&Essex, Whole Foods, near by laundry and supermarkets. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!!! Shared are welcome and guarantors is a must. No guarantor-we accept Rhino Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call/text by phone to schedule a showing at your convenience.