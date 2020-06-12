2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Gorgeous impeccable gut renovation, Washer / Dryer, Elevator.

Enjoy this brand new, never lived in before gut renovated apartment. With quality marble kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances and beautiful back splash. Beautiful dark Oak wood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, big windows, great bright light. State of the art tiles bathroom. You own private Washer & dryer in the apartment. Elevator building. Close to several subway lines, groceries, buses, , shopping, night life, fine dining and so much more...