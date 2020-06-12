All apartments in New York
2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD

2722 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2722 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Gorgeous impeccable gut renovation, Washer / Dryer, Elevator.
Enjoy this brand new, never lived in before gut renovated apartment. With quality marble kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances and beautiful back splash. Beautiful dark Oak wood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, big windows, great bright light. State of the art tiles bathroom. You own private Washer & dryer in the apartment. Elevator building. Close to several subway lines, groceries, buses, , shopping, night life, fine dining and so much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD have any available units?
2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 FREDERICK DOUGLASS BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
