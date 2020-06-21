All apartments in New York
Find more places like 271 W 47TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
271 W 47TH ST.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

271 W 47TH ST.

271 West 47th Street · (347) 547-8542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

271 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
This is an amazing alcove studio, located on the 25th floor of an incredible luxury building! Enjoy living on top of the world in PRIME Hell's Kitchen! the unit featured parquet floors with a very large living space and great natural light, coming through the oversized windows. Like to cook? Great! This unit offers a full sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher. To add to that, you'll be very comfortable with a renovated full bathroom and a massive amount of storage space.This beautiful unit puts you on the 25th floor of a luxury doorman building! You'll feel very taken care of with the on-site fitness center, 24 hour doorman, furnished roof deck, screening room, wifi tenant lounge and tenant laundry facility.*AREA* Prime Hell's Kitchen! Great dining options just around the block- Carve*Amorino*Latitude*MTHR Vegan*Don Antonio*Poke Inn*Soho Park*The Palm*Friedmans*Olive Garden and many more! All of NYCs best theaters and Broadway shows within a short walk! Transportation- A/B/C/1/2/3/N/Q/R/W subway lines with the easiest commute possible to all parts of the city. Times Square is just around the corner and Central Park and Bryant Park are just a few blocks away!IMPORTANT NOTE* If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority. Apartment will be delivered unfurnished. This is a lease break, tenant will be taking over the lease starting Jan 15th, 2020 through October 31st, 2020. anchornyc1129743

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 W 47TH ST. have any available units?
271 W 47TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 W 47TH ST. have?
Some of 271 W 47TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 W 47TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
271 W 47TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 W 47TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 271 W 47TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 271 W 47TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 271 W 47TH ST. does offer parking.
Does 271 W 47TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 W 47TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 W 47TH ST. have a pool?
No, 271 W 47TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 271 W 47TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 271 W 47TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 271 W 47TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 W 47TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 271 W 47TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity