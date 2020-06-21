271 W 47TH ST.

Amenities

This is an amazing alcove studio, located on the 25th floor of an incredible luxury building! Enjoy living on top of the world in PRIME Hell's Kitchen! the unit featured parquet floors with a very large living space and great natural light, coming through the oversized windows. Like to cook? Great! This unit offers a full sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher. To add to that, you'll be very comfortable with a renovated full bathroom and a massive amount of storage space.This beautiful unit puts you on the 25th floor of a luxury doorman building! You'll feel very taken care of with the on-site fitness center, 24 hour doorman, furnished roof deck, screening room, wifi tenant lounge and tenant laundry facility.*AREA* Prime Hell's Kitchen! Great dining options just around the block- Carve*Amorino*Latitude*MTHR Vegan*Don Antonio*Poke Inn*Soho Park*The Palm*Friedmans*Olive Garden and many more! All of NYCs best theaters and Broadway shows within a short walk! Transportation- A/B/C/1/2/3/N/Q/R/W subway lines with the easiest commute possible to all parts of the city. Times Square is just around the corner and Central Park and Bryant Park are just a few blocks away!IMPORTANT NOTE* If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority. Apartment will be delivered unfurnished. This is a lease break, tenant will be taking over the lease starting Jan 15th, 2020 through October 31st, 2020. anchornyc1129743