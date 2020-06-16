All apartments in New York
270 West 19th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

270 West 19th Street

270 West 19th Street · (646) 724-5118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
lobby
Available as of April 1, 2020, furnished or unfurnished, 12 months or more.

270 West 19 Street is an art deco-inspired building located in the heart of Chelsea. Enjoy the privacy of not having to deal with lobby personnel and use instead a video security & intercom access system. The building is a clean contemporary Zen-like building with a spacious lobby and within walking distance to service and restaurant businesses.
This home offers effortless layout with two bedrooms and two bathrooms complemented with large closets. The kitchen features Viking and Jenn-Air appliances, custom walnut cabinetry, granite countertops, and glass backsplash.
Residence offers en-suite master suite with deep soaking Zuma tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower with limestone slab and tiles. The second bedroom is also spacious with east facing window, ample closet and a second bath.
This home has the option of being rented fully furnished or unfurnished. The living room and master bedroom have oversized north facing windows allowing light throughout the day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 West 19th Street have any available units?
270 West 19th Street has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 West 19th Street have?
Some of 270 West 19th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 270 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 270 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 270 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 270 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 270 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 270 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
