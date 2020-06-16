270 West 19th Street

Amenities

Available as of April 1, 2020, furnished or unfurnished, 12 months or more.



270 West 19 Street is an art deco-inspired building located in the heart of Chelsea. Enjoy the privacy of not having to deal with lobby personnel and use instead a video security & intercom access system. The building is a clean contemporary Zen-like building with a spacious lobby and within walking distance to service and restaurant businesses.

This home offers effortless layout with two bedrooms and two bathrooms complemented with large closets. The kitchen features Viking and Jenn-Air appliances, custom walnut cabinetry, granite countertops, and glass backsplash.

Residence offers en-suite master suite with deep soaking Zuma tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower with limestone slab and tiles. The second bedroom is also spacious with east facing window, ample closet and a second bath.

This home has the option of being rented fully furnished or unfurnished. The living room and master bedroom have oversized north facing windows allowing light throughout the day.