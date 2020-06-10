267 East 10th Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.Welcome home to the LOWEST-PRICED studio available for rent in the East Village with these features. Don't delay!APARTMENT FEATURES:- Separate kitchen with DISHWASHER- Located on the SECOND floor, and facing the back of the building- Fits any size bed and couch- Common courtyardBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Intercom System- Near major Subways (L,6,N,Q,R,W)- Pet Friendly- Great super- Located between Avenue A and 1st AvenueEMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval.