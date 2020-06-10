All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

267 East 10th Street

267 East 10th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.Welcome home to the LOWEST-PRICED studio available for rent in the East Village with these features. Don't delay!APARTMENT FEATURES:- Separate kitchen with DISHWASHER- Located on the SECOND floor, and facing the back of the building- Fits any size bed and couch- Common courtyardBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Intercom System- Near major Subways (L,6,N,Q,R,W)- Pet Friendly- Great super- Located between Avenue A and 1st AvenueEMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 East 10th Street have any available units?
267 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 East 10th Street have?
Some of 267 East 10th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 267 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 267 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 267 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 267 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 267 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 267 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
