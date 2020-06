Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Why travel to the best place to dine or relax in the city, when you can live there? This enormous Chelsea beauty a one bedroom and one bath, has ample closet space, tons of natural light and a decorative fireplace! The long brick hallway is perfect for your art collection and the views are open facing South and West. You can fit a King sized bed in the bedroom plus your desk or dresser. It is worth climbing three short flights up! A video intercom for your safety and the super lives in and keeps the place immaculate. Call for your appointment today!