260 West 72nd Street

This elegant, beautifully restored high floor two bedroom/one and a half bath home is in a pre-war elevator high rise one block from the 72nd Street express stop. Separate kitchen, formal dining room, large living room. High ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors accentuate the feeling of abundant space---which is always a necessity in New York City. Light floods in from three exposures, north, east and south. One block to express and local trains. You are very near Riverside Park, Central Park, Fairway Market, Trader Joe's, Citarella, and all the Upper West has to offer. Live in super takes packages. Pet friendly!