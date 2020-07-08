All apartments in New York
260 West 72nd Street
260 West 72nd Street

260 West 72nd Street · (212) 381-6546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7C · Avail. now

$5,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
This elegant, beautifully restored high floor two bedroom/one and a half bath home is in a pre-war elevator high rise one block from the 72nd Street express stop. Separate kitchen, formal dining room, large living room. High ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors accentuate the feeling of abundant space---which is always a necessity in New York City. Light floods in from three exposures, north, east and south. One block to express and local trains. You are very near Riverside Park, Central Park, Fairway Market, Trader Joe's, Citarella, and all the Upper West has to offer. Live in super takes packages. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 West 72nd Street have any available units?
260 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 260 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 West 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 West 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 260 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 260 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 260 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 West 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 West 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
