258 West 12th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Summer retreat in the West Village! This is a short term furnished apartment that is available on May 1st. Located on the ground floor of a private townhouse on the beautiful cobble stone street of West 12th. This is a charming French provincial style floor through apartment taking you from the hustle and bustle of the city into your own Parisian style oasis. Boasting 1000 sqft interior and opening up onto a private 1000 sqft southern exposure backyard garden, this is the perfect NYC summer home. 1 bedroom, convertible 2 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. Enter into the apartment through the lliving/dining room which quickly makes you feel like you have been transported to the countryside of France. With a working fireplace, exposed white brick, wood beam ceilings, and French doors opening onto the garden making it easy for summertime indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen is fully equipped with full size appliances including a dishwasher, a washer/dryer, with a window that over looks your private garden, perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a queen sized bed and the office/den has a pull out twin. Approved dogs only. Cable & Internet provided. Maid service 1 x a month . Utilities not included.