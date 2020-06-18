All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

258 West 12th Street

258 West 12th Street · (212) 906-0587
Location

258 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Summer retreat in the West Village! This is a short term furnished apartment that is available on May 1st. Located on the ground floor of a private townhouse on the beautiful cobble stone street of West 12th. This is a charming French provincial style floor through apartment taking you from the hustle and bustle of the city into your own Parisian style oasis. Boasting 1000 sqft interior and opening up onto a private 1000 sqft southern exposure backyard garden, this is the perfect NYC summer home. 1 bedroom, convertible 2 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. Enter into the apartment through the lliving/dining room which quickly makes you feel like you have been transported to the countryside of France. With a working fireplace, exposed white brick, wood beam ceilings, and French doors opening onto the garden making it easy for summertime indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen is fully equipped with full size appliances including a dishwasher, a washer/dryer, with a window that over looks your private garden, perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a queen sized bed and the office/den has a pull out twin. Approved dogs only. Cable & Internet provided. Maid service 1 x a month . Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 West 12th Street have any available units?
258 West 12th Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 West 12th Street have?
Some of 258 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 258 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 258 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 258 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 258 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 258 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
