Great Priced UWS Townhouse One Bedroom Apartment

Located just a short walk to the 96th street express stop this apartment is a true find. Situated in a well kept townhouse building this apartment features 11ft ceilings with exposed brick, oversized south facing windows, fireplace, and storage loft. The bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed with additional furniture.Two flight walk up. Pets case by case.