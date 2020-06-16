Amenities

Video available upon request. 3N at 254 Park Avenue South is a downtown studio loft centrally located along the best part of Park Avenue. This unit is one-of-a-kind in its layout. The large living area boasts 14 foot ceilings and a northern view of the courtyard for tranquil and quiet living. On the lofted second floor is the bedroom with ceiling heights reaching almost 7 feet. Overlooking the living room through chic glass railing, the bedroom area is separate and comfortable. The owner has installed closet shelving, adding excellent storage space and allowing maximum use of the area. The kitchen is loaded with high end appliances: Bosch stovetop, oven, and dishwasher; a Liebherr refrigerator; and Miele range hood. Other special additions from the owner include a Jonathan Adler chandelier and a Nest thermostat for efficient and technical control. The apartment also features a marbled bathroom with double-sized shower and a washer/dryer unit.254 PAS is a prime condominium building located in the heart of Flatiron. The building has a full time doorman, gym, and several elevators. Its lounge accommodates entertaining, replete with a kitchen, billiards table and poker table. Centrally located near the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R and W trains, and nestled among the City's best restaurants including Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Upland, Maialino, ABC Kitchen and Irving Farm Coffee Roasters (to name a few), the location can't be beat.Pets allowed case by case basis. This is a non-smoking apartment.