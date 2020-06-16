All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

254 Park Avenue South

254 Park Avenue South · (212) 875-4044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3N · Avail. now

$4,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
pool table
Video available upon request. 3N at 254 Park Avenue South is a downtown studio loft centrally located along the best part of Park Avenue. This unit is one-of-a-kind in its layout. The large living area boasts 14 foot ceilings and a northern view of the courtyard for tranquil and quiet living. On the lofted second floor is the bedroom with ceiling heights reaching almost 7 feet. Overlooking the living room through chic glass railing, the bedroom area is separate and comfortable. The owner has installed closet shelving, adding excellent storage space and allowing maximum use of the area. The kitchen is loaded with high end appliances: Bosch stovetop, oven, and dishwasher; a Liebherr refrigerator; and Miele range hood. Other special additions from the owner include a Jonathan Adler chandelier and a Nest thermostat for efficient and technical control. The apartment also features a marbled bathroom with double-sized shower and a washer/dryer unit.254 PAS is a prime condominium building located in the heart of Flatiron. The building has a full time doorman, gym, and several elevators. Its lounge accommodates entertaining, replete with a kitchen, billiards table and poker table. Centrally located near the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R and W trains, and nestled among the City's best restaurants including Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Upland, Maialino, ABC Kitchen and Irving Farm Coffee Roasters (to name a few), the location can't be beat.Pets allowed case by case basis. This is a non-smoking apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Park Avenue South have any available units?
254 Park Avenue South has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Park Avenue South have?
Some of 254 Park Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
254 Park Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Park Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 254 Park Avenue South offer parking?
No, 254 Park Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 254 Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Park Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Park Avenue South have a pool?
No, 254 Park Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 254 Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 254 Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Park Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
