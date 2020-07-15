251 West 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator parking garage media room

Incredible opportunity to rent this, meticulously-renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom loft with 13 oversize windows, three exposures and spectacular skyline views in one of the most sought-after Chelsea condominiums. This coveted C-line loft is the most desired line in the building because of the sun-drenched Eastern, Northern and Western exposures and skyline views of the Empire State Building, Hudson Yards and more. Obermeyer LA curated the renovation and no expense was spared. Every inch of this exquisite loft was renovated to the highest quality. It features an impressive chefs kitchen with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Viking appliances and an expansive honed marble peninsula. All the counters and back-splashes are done in honed Calcatta Lincoln marble. This quintessential loft has 11-foot ceilings throughout, with floor-to-ceiling iron and glass pocket doors that separate the spaces, as well as matching floor-to-ceiling iron and glass French doors adorning the master suite entrance. Custom mill work frames the impressive pocket doors as well as the soft, fabric covered walls that run the length of the main living space. The master bath has been reimagined in expansive slabs of honed Carrera Marble which includes floor-to-ceiling book matched slabs covering the walls in the shower and waterfall slabs wrapping the bath and built-ins as well as the double vanity. This heavenly abode also boasts a vented washer/dryer and central air. Underground parking available at a monthly rate directly across the street. The Chelsea 19 is a boutique elevator condominium featuring a 24-hour doorman, storage and parking across the street. Arguably the best location in Chelsea, many noteworthy destinations are a few blocks away including the Joyce Theater, the High Line, the Whitney Museum, Chelsea Market, innumerable art galleries, world-class restaurants and nightlife. The A/C/E and 1 trains all stop within a few blocks. Pets welcome.