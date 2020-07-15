All apartments in New York
Find more places like 251 West 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
251 West 19th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:26 PM

251 West 19th Street

251 West 19th Street · (212) 508-7167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

251 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9C · Avail. now

$13,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Incredible opportunity to rent this, meticulously-renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom loft with 13 oversize windows, three exposures and spectacular skyline views in one of the most sought-after Chelsea condominiums. This coveted C-line loft is the most desired line in the building because of the sun-drenched Eastern, Northern and Western exposures and skyline views of the Empire State Building, Hudson Yards and more. Obermeyer LA curated the renovation and no expense was spared. Every inch of this exquisite loft was renovated to the highest quality. It features an impressive chefs kitchen with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Viking appliances and an expansive honed marble peninsula. All the counters and back-splashes are done in honed Calcatta Lincoln marble. This quintessential loft has 11-foot ceilings throughout, with floor-to-ceiling iron and glass pocket doors that separate the spaces, as well as matching floor-to-ceiling iron and glass French doors adorning the master suite entrance. Custom mill work frames the impressive pocket doors as well as the soft, fabric covered walls that run the length of the main living space. The master bath has been reimagined in expansive slabs of honed Carrera Marble which includes floor-to-ceiling book matched slabs covering the walls in the shower and waterfall slabs wrapping the bath and built-ins as well as the double vanity. This heavenly abode also boasts a vented washer/dryer and central air. Underground parking available at a monthly rate directly across the street. The Chelsea 19 is a boutique elevator condominium featuring a 24-hour doorman, storage and parking across the street. Arguably the best location in Chelsea, many noteworthy destinations are a few blocks away including the Joyce Theater, the High Line, the Whitney Museum, Chelsea Market, innumerable art galleries, world-class restaurants and nightlife. The A/C/E and 1 trains all stop within a few blocks. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 West 19th Street have any available units?
251 West 19th Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 West 19th Street have?
Some of 251 West 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 West 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 251 West 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 251 West 19th Street offers parking.
Does 251 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 West 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 251 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 251 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 251 West 19th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity