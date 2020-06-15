250 West 88th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cable included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman bike storage lobby

*Cable Included In Rent*

Featuring a recently renovated open kitchen with granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances, including a full-sized dishwasher and gas range with center griddle. Lots of cabinet space- perfect for someone who likes to cook. Exceptional closet space for a studio. Brand new renovated bathroom. This apartment boasts high ceilings and two over-sized windows that let in great light. Set on a tree-lined street on a great stretch of the Upper West Side, this full-service boutique condominium building has a 24-hour doorman, laundry at the lobby level, a live-in super, and a bike room. Located less than two blocks from the 1 train and very near to the crosstown bus, this location can't be beaten. You're close to Central Park, Riverside Park, great shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.. it's the best of everything. This apartment is a must-see!"

*Sorry but no pets allowed.*