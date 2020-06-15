All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

250 West 88th Street

250 West 88th Street · (646) 519-3992
Location

250 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
lobby
*Cable Included In Rent*
Featuring a recently renovated open kitchen with granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances, including a full-sized dishwasher and gas range with center griddle. Lots of cabinet space- perfect for someone who likes to cook. Exceptional closet space for a studio. Brand new renovated bathroom. This apartment boasts high ceilings and two over-sized windows that let in great light. Set on a tree-lined street on a great stretch of the Upper West Side, this full-service boutique condominium building has a 24-hour doorman, laundry at the lobby level, a live-in super, and a bike room. Located less than two blocks from the 1 train and very near to the crosstown bus, this location can't be beaten. You're close to Central Park, Riverside Park, great shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.. it's the best of everything. This apartment is a must-see!"
*Sorry but no pets allowed.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 88th Street have any available units?
250 West 88th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West 88th Street have?
Some of 250 West 88th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 250 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 West 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 250 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 West 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
