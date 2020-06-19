250 West 137th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Renovated gorgeous floor-thru apartment with terrace. Parlor level of an immaculately maintained brownstone on a quiet tree-lined block. Apartment features: 12 ceilings, two beautifully restored decorative fireplaces, refinished oak stripped floors, two full bathrooms, One of which is en-suite, over-sized living room, open kitchen with new backsplash and full-sized appliances, and dining area. The entire apartment has been freshly painted and the layout is conducive an option to convert to a two bedroom. To view this apartment email me any time. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE WITH LAST MONTH FREE ON A 15 MONTH LEASE; ACTUAL RENT IS $2,600.