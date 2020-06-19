All apartments in New York
250 West 137th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

250 West 137th Street

250 West 137th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 West 137th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated gorgeous floor-thru apartment with terrace. Parlor level of an immaculately maintained brownstone on a quiet tree-lined block. Apartment features: 12 ceilings, two beautifully restored decorative fireplaces, refinished oak stripped floors, two full bathrooms, One of which is en-suite, over-sized living room, open kitchen with new backsplash and full-sized appliances, and dining area. The entire apartment has been freshly painted and the layout is conducive an option to convert to a two bedroom. To view this apartment email me any time. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE WITH LAST MONTH FREE ON A 15 MONTH LEASE; ACTUAL RENT IS $2,600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 137th Street have any available units?
250 West 137th Street has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 250 West 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 137th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 West 137th Street offer parking?
No, 250 West 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 West 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 West 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 137th Street have a pool?
No, 250 West 137th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 West 137th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 West 137th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 West 137th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
