Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

250 Bowery

250 Bowery · (212) 498-9309
Location

250 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-E · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
Please reach out for a video tour.

One of the few boutique condominiums in NoLita, this chic and bright one-bedroom, one-bath home epitomizes style and convenience. The apartment features an open living plan with wide plank white oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and eastern exposure. Other features include motorized window shades, central heating and cooling and an in-unit washer/dryer.

This home is available to rent furnished or unfurnished. Sorry, no pets.

250 Bowery offers a full-time doorman, common roof deck with magnificent views of the Manhattan Skyline. This dynamic neighborhood is located at the intersection of SoHo, NoHo and the Lower East Side has no shortage of restaurants, cafes and cultural hotspots. Close to the 6 and B,D,F,M, J, Z trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Bowery have any available units?
250 Bowery has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Bowery have?
Some of 250 Bowery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
250 Bowery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 250 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 Bowery offer parking?
No, 250 Bowery does not offer parking.
Does 250 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Bowery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Bowery have a pool?
No, 250 Bowery does not have a pool.
Does 250 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 250 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
