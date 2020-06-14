Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman

Please reach out for a video tour.



One of the few boutique condominiums in NoLita, this chic and bright one-bedroom, one-bath home epitomizes style and convenience. The apartment features an open living plan with wide plank white oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and eastern exposure. Other features include motorized window shades, central heating and cooling and an in-unit washer/dryer.



This home is available to rent furnished or unfurnished. Sorry, no pets.



250 Bowery offers a full-time doorman, common roof deck with magnificent views of the Manhattan Skyline. This dynamic neighborhood is located at the intersection of SoHo, NoHo and the Lower East Side has no shortage of restaurants, cafes and cultural hotspots. Close to the 6 and B,D,F,M, J, Z trains.