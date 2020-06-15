Amenities

Virtual Tour and private FaceTime Tour available SUN-DRENCHED with 3 Exposures - Office/Study Alcoves - Perfect for Remote WorkLocated at the corner of Minetta Lane and Sixth Avenue in the heart of Greenwich Village, this compact corner unit has high ceilings and much-cherished pre-war details: beautiful hardwood floors with inlaid wood bordering as well as original picture frame and baseboard moldings. The apartment has 3 closets (including 1 walk-in) , tons of windows on 3 exposures (East, South and West), and includes a step-up windowed dining room alcove. 25 Minetta Lane has its own private garden entranceway and a gorgeous roof deck with wonderful views of the city. This classic Art Deco pre-war building is perfectly situated on one of the most unique blocks in the city and at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, the West Village and SoHo. Steps to A/B/C/D/E/F/M trains at West 4th Street. Well run pet friendly building with elevator, live-in superintendent who accepts packages, common laundry, on site storage and bicycle room.Guarantors and pied-a-terres are permitted and no Board interview is required.Flexible move-in date available.