All apartments in New York
Find more places like 25 Minetta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
25 Minetta Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

25 Minetta Lane

25 Minetta Lane · (917) 907-2626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 Minetta Lane, New York, NY 10014
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Virtual Tour and private FaceTime Tour available SUN-DRENCHED with 3 Exposures - Office/Study Alcoves - Perfect for Remote WorkLocated at the corner of Minetta Lane and Sixth Avenue in the heart of Greenwich Village, this compact corner unit has high ceilings and much-cherished pre-war details: beautiful hardwood floors with inlaid wood bordering as well as original picture frame and baseboard moldings. The apartment has 3 closets (including 1 walk-in) , tons of windows on 3 exposures (East, South and West), and includes a step-up windowed dining room alcove. 25 Minetta Lane has its own private garden entranceway and a gorgeous roof deck with wonderful views of the city. This classic Art Deco pre-war building is perfectly situated on one of the most unique blocks in the city and at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, the West Village and SoHo. Steps to A/B/C/D/E/F/M trains at West 4th Street. Well run pet friendly building with elevator, live-in superintendent who accepts packages, common laundry, on site storage and bicycle room.Guarantors and pied-a-terres are permitted and no Board interview is required.Flexible move-in date available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Minetta Lane have any available units?
25 Minetta Lane has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Minetta Lane have?
Some of 25 Minetta Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Minetta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25 Minetta Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Minetta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Minetta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25 Minetta Lane offer parking?
No, 25 Minetta Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25 Minetta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Minetta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Minetta Lane have a pool?
No, 25 Minetta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25 Minetta Lane have accessible units?
No, 25 Minetta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Minetta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Minetta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 25 Minetta Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity