249 East 48th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator parking garage

This three-bedroom, three-bath high-floor corner apartment is bathed in sunlight and has a separate home office plus three large separate terraces! The apartment is located in Turtle Bay House, a well managed full time doorman elevator building with laundry located near several subways and public transportation. This apartment has wide-open city views with three exposures: North, East, and West. This tremendous residence enjoys extra square footage with two king-sized bedrooms, a third bedroom that fits a king but is optimized for a queen-sized bed, and a large home office that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom. The apartment boasts eight closets, half of them walk-in closets, new through the wall air conditioning in every room, three full-sized marble baths and hardwood flooring throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen is perfectly designed with granite counters and table, stainless steel refrigerator and range, dishwasher, and new washer dryer as well as additional built-in cupboards and built-in breakfast area.



Please contact us for a tour of this amazing home!