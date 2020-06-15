All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

249 East 48th Street

249 East 48th Street · (646) 723-3096
Location

249 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-D · Avail. now

$8,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
This three-bedroom, three-bath high-floor corner apartment is bathed in sunlight and has a separate home office plus three large separate terraces! The apartment is located in Turtle Bay House, a well managed full time doorman elevator building with laundry located near several subways and public transportation. This apartment has wide-open city views with three exposures: North, East, and West. This tremendous residence enjoys extra square footage with two king-sized bedrooms, a third bedroom that fits a king but is optimized for a queen-sized bed, and a large home office that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom. The apartment boasts eight closets, half of them walk-in closets, new through the wall air conditioning in every room, three full-sized marble baths and hardwood flooring throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen is perfectly designed with granite counters and table, stainless steel refrigerator and range, dishwasher, and new washer dryer as well as additional built-in cupboards and built-in breakfast area.

Please contact us for a tour of this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 East 48th Street have any available units?
249 East 48th Street has a unit available for $8,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 East 48th Street have?
Some of 249 East 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 East 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 249 East 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 249 East 48th Street does offer parking.
Does 249 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 East 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 249 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 249 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 East 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
