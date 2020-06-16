All apartments in New York
Find more places like 244 E 71st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
244 E 71st St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

244 E 71st St

244 East 71st Street · (908) 442-3268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

244 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
In the Heart of Lenox Hill

This No Fee apartment is in a well maintained walk up building on one block away from the 72nd Street Q Subway station. The 6 Train is not too far away either, located at Hunter College.

The Apartment features a Living space that is adequate for a Queen Sized bed with a bed frame, a large couch, dresser/desk as well as a good sized entertainment center. the kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a gas range! Finally the bathroom comes equipped with a Rain Shower head, Bathtub shower instead of a stall style and an updated vanity with a mirror

The Neighborhood has everything to offer! Fei's Laundromat/Wash and Fold service is directly across 2nd Ave from the building. On the other side of 71st street from Fei's is a Walgreens. And for your Grocery needs you can choose between Morton Williams or Gristedes! There is plenty of dining along 2nd Ave for everyone, from Bigoi's House Made pasta to A La Turka's amazing Turkish cuisine. Also if you have a Citi Bike subscription already you are in luck if you don't you will want to get one! There is a Citi Bike Dock directly in front of the building

*Please note pictures are representative of the A line in the building*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 E 71st St have any available units?
244 E 71st St has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 E 71st St have?
Some of 244 E 71st St's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 E 71st St currently offering any rent specials?
244 E 71st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 E 71st St pet-friendly?
No, 244 E 71st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 244 E 71st St offer parking?
No, 244 E 71st St does not offer parking.
Does 244 E 71st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 E 71st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 E 71st St have a pool?
No, 244 E 71st St does not have a pool.
Does 244 E 71st St have accessible units?
No, 244 E 71st St does not have accessible units.
Does 244 E 71st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 E 71st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 244 E 71st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity