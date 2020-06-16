244 E 71st St

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

In the Heart of Lenox Hill



This No Fee apartment is in a well maintained walk up building on one block away from the 72nd Street Q Subway station. The 6 Train is not too far away either, located at Hunter College.



The Apartment features a Living space that is adequate for a Queen Sized bed with a bed frame, a large couch, dresser/desk as well as a good sized entertainment center. the kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a gas range! Finally the bathroom comes equipped with a Rain Shower head, Bathtub shower instead of a stall style and an updated vanity with a mirror



The Neighborhood has everything to offer! Fei's Laundromat/Wash and Fold service is directly across 2nd Ave from the building. On the other side of 71st street from Fei's is a Walgreens. And for your Grocery needs you can choose between Morton Williams or Gristedes! There is plenty of dining along 2nd Ave for everyone, from Bigoi's House Made pasta to A La Turka's amazing Turkish cuisine. Also if you have a Citi Bike subscription already you are in luck if you don't you will want to get one! There is a Citi Bike Dock directly in front of the building



*Please note pictures are representative of the A line in the building*